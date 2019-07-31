CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of U.S. Fed decision

July 31 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Wednesday ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, where central bankers are expected to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

The Fed is scheduled to release its rates decision at 2:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. GMT) at the end of a two-day policy meeting.

Also in focus is Canada’s GDP and producer prices data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 26.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,466.05 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.32%.

TOP STORIES

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it would lift an Obama-era restriction on the world’s biggest undeveloped gold and copper resource owned by Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd .

Ontario Power Generation Inc said on Tuesday its unit had entered a deal with affiliates of pipeline company TC Energy Corp to buy three natural gas-fired plants in Ontario for about C$2.87 billion.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal needs to be approved without delay, but Democrats and organized labor said certain provisions must first be improved.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: RBC raises target price to C$57 from C$48

Equitable Group Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$100 from C$97

Genworth MI Canada Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$46

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1435; +0.11 percent

US crude: $58.45; +0.69 percent

Brent crude: $65.14; +0.65 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Jul: Expected 150,000; Prior 102,000

0830 Employment wages QQ for Q2: Prior 0.7%

0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q2: Prior 0.7%

0830 Employment costs for Q2: Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.7%

0945 Chicago PMI for Jul: Expected 50.6; Prior 49.7

1400 Fed funds target rate for Jul: Expected 2-2.25%; Prior 2.25-2.5%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves for Jul: Prior 2.35%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)