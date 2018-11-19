CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat amid mixed signals on U.S.-China trade dispute

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday amid conflicting signals of a potential truce in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he might not impose more tariffs on Chinese goods after Beijing sent a list of measures it was willing to take to resolve trade tensions.

However, over the weekend, deep divisions between the United States and China over trade and investment stymied cooperation among Asia-Pacific leaders, who failed to agree on a communique at a summit in Papua New Guinea.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 10.62 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,155.50, on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.42 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.48 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: JP Morgan raises price target to C$16 from C$15.20

Premium Brands Holdings Corp: CIBC cuts rating to neutral and price target to C$82 from C$126

Tahoe Resources Inc: TD Securities revises rating to tender from hold; raises target price to C$4.50 from C$3.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1221.1; fell 0.16 percent

US crude: $56.54; rose 0.14 percent

Brent crude: $66.69; fell 0.1 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Nov: Expected 67; Prior 68

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)