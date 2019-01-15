CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as gold prices ease

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a slightly lower open for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as gold prices inched lower.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 36.35 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,975.53 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures remained unchanged at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were marginally up 0.29 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said its 2019 revenue will be impacted by the sale of its fluid pressure and controls business and stronger dollar.

Canadian oil producer Crescent Point Energy Corp slashed its 2019 capital budget by 30 percent compared to 2018, blaming the recent decline in oil prices,.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Shaw Communications Inc: RBC raises price target to C$30 from C$29.

WSP Global Inc: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1291; -0.02 percent.

US crude: $50.99; +0.95 percent.

Brent crude: $59.56; +0.97 percent.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Jan: Expected 10.75; Prior 10.9.

0830 PPI final demand yy for Dec: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 2.5 pct.

0830 PPI final demand mm for Dec: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct.

0830 PPI ex-food/energy yy for Dec: Expected 2.9 pct; Prior 2.7 pct.

0830 PPI ex-food/energy mm for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct.

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport yy for Dec: Prior 2.8 pct.

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport mm for Dec: Prior 0.3 pct.

Canadian markets directory. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by James Emmanuel)