CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as growth worries outweigh oil gains

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were largely unchanged on Monday as concerns related to long-drawn trade tensions led to deceleration in China’s economic growth and capped gains from higher oil prices.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index edged up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 39.78 points, or 0.24%, to 16,488.12 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12%.
Franco-Nevada Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$120
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$18.5 from C$18
Transcontinental Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,417; +0.35%
US crude: $60.47; +0.38%
Brent crude: $67.01; +0.43%
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for July: Expected 2.00; Prior -8.60
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1= C$1.30 Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur