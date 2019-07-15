CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as growth worries outweigh oil gains

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were largely unchanged on Monday as concerns related to long-drawn trade tensions led to deceleration in China’s economic growth and capped gains from higher oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index edged up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 39.78 points, or 0.24%, to 16,488.12 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Franco-Nevada Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$120

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$18.5 from C$18

Transcontinental Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,417; +0.35%

US crude: $60.47; +0.38%

Brent crude: $67.01; +0.43%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for July: Expected 2.00; Prior -8.60

