Market News
July 15, 2019 / 11:51 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as growth worries outweigh oil gains

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were largely unchanged on Monday as concerns related to long-drawn trade tensions led to deceleration in China’s economic growth and capped gains from higher oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index edged up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 39.78 points, or 0.24%, to 16,488.12 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Franco-Nevada Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$120

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$18.5 from C$18

Transcontinental Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,417; +0.35%

US crude: $60.47; +0.38%

Brent crude: $67.01; +0.43%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for July: Expected 2.00; Prior -8.60

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.30 Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below