CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as higher oil prices counter China growth worries

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday, as higher oil prices helped offset concerns over an economic slowdown in China.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

China’s third-quarter economic growth slowed more than expected and to its weakest pace in almost three decades as the bruising U.S. trade war hit factory production.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.01% to 16,426.30 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05%.

TOP STORIES

London Stock Exchange reported higher-than-expected third-quarter income on Friday, putting it in a strong position ahead of next month’s shareholder vote on its planned $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Maple Leaf Foods Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$40 from C$41

Waste Connections Inc: KeyBanc raises rating to “overweight” from “sector weight”

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1484.8; -0.63 percent

US crude: $54.46; +0.98 percent

Brent crude: $60.15; +0.4 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Leading Index mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 %; Prior -0.3%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)