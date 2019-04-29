CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as oil prices slip

April 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were flat on Monday, as oil prices fell after President Donald Trump demanded that OPEC should raise output to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

“Gasoline prices are coming down. I called up OPEC, I said you’ve got to bring them down. You’ve got to bring them down,” Trump told reporters.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.01 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 37.36 points, or 0.23 percent, to 16,613.46 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent.

TOP STORIES

Restaurant Brands International missed analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit, hit by slowing growth at its Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chains.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aecon Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$26 from C$25

Fiera Capital Corp: CIBC raises price target to C$15 from C$14.50

Sun Life Financial Inc: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$58 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,282.6; -0.48 percent

US crude: $63.06; -0.38 percent

Brent crude: $71.7; -0.62 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Personal income mm for March: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Personal consumption real mm for March: Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for March: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for March: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for March: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for March: Prior -0.1 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for March: Prior 1.4 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for April: Prior 8.30

($1=C$1.35) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)