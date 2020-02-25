CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as oil prices weigh

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were unchanged on Tuesday, as oil prices were pressured on concerns over the spread of the coronavirus impacting demand. March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1% at 8:00 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed 1.57% down to 17,562.74 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.50% at 8:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.81%.

Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in its global banking and markets unit.

Bank of Montreal reported a 5.4% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its Canadian personal and commercial banking as well as capital markets businesses.

Gold futures: $1,127.7; -+1.0 pct

US crude: $46.39; -+0.64 pct

Brent crude: $49.85; -+0.6 pct

Capital Power Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$39 from C$35

Dream Office <REIT D_u.TO>: RBC raises target price to C$35 from C$30

Stantec Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$40 from C$37

0900 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.2%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 4.9%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 281.2

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Dec: Prior 0.1%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Dec: Expected 2.8%; Prior 2.6%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Feb: Expected 132.0; Prior 131.6

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior 20

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Feb: Prior 10

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Feb: Prior 29

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Feb: Prior 11.1

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Feb: Prior 18.8

