CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as U.S. yields hover near critical mark

April 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Monday as investors weighed U.S. bond yields approaching the critical 3 percent barrier.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canadian wholesale trade data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to show a 0.5 percent rise.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher bond yields boosted financials, while shares of Rogers Communications jumped after the telecommunications company reported profits that beat estimates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.09 percent higher.

TOP STORIES

Canadian gaming company Stars Group Inc said on Saturday it had agreed to buy Sky Betting and Gaming from CVC Capital Partners and Sky PLC, in a deal worth $4.7 billion.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,329.7; -0.64 pct

US crude: $68.09; -0.45 pct

Brent crude: $73.93; -0.19 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6983.5; -0.12 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Goldcorp Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to buy from hold.

• Transcontinental Inc CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$30.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Mar: Prior 0.88

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Apr: Prior 54.2

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 55.0; Prior 55.6

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 54.0; Prior 54.0

1000 Existing home sales for Mar: Expected 5.55 mln; Prior 5.54 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 3.0 pct

