CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as virus fears offset oil gains

June 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday as concerns about the economic implications of rising coronavirus cases globally were offset by higher oil prices.

Oil prices inched up as the bullish momentum from signs of fuel demand recovery was kept in check by a rising number of new coronavirus cases in the United States and China and tentative expectations of U.S. output ticking up.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.99% higher at 15,446.14.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.3%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc has to halt Line 5 operations and disclose information related to the recent damage caused to a part of the oil pipeline, a Michigan circuit court judge ordered on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Crescent Point Energy Corp: RBC raises target price to C$2.75 from C$2.50

GFL Environmental Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$29.50 from C$28

Parex Resources Inc: RBC raises target price to C$23 from C$21

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,766.3; +0.18%

US crude: $39.05; +0.85%

Brent crude: $41.54; +1.19%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected -6.0%; Prior 10.5%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior -13.2%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected 9.0%; Prior -13.6%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.4%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for May: Expected 0.9%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PCE price index mm for May: Prior -0.5%

0830 PCE price index yy for May: Prior 0.5%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Jun: Expected 79.0; Prior 78.9

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Jun: Prior 87.8

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Jun: Prior 73.1

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Jun: Prior 3.0%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Jun: Prior 2.6%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for May: Prior 1.4%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.36) (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)