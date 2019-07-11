CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat, higher oil prices limit losses

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were flat on Thursday, with a rise in oil prices to a six-week high limiting losses.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET. Canada’s housing prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

TSX closed higher in the previous session following the Bank of Canada decision to hold interest rates steady. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 18.08 points, or 0.11% to 16,563.29 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.31%.

TOP STORIES Danish cannabis firm StenoCare said it would quarantine more batches of cannabis oil from its partner CannTrust, which has sold products from what Canada’s federal health regulator called unlicensed facilities.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$94 from C$87

Superior Plus Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$16 from C$14.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:08 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,423.63; +0.79%

US crude: $60.73; +0.5%

Brent crude: $67.33; +0.48%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for June: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for June: Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.0%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for June: Expected 256.075; Prior 256.092

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for June: Prior 262.03

0830 CPI mm, SA for June: Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for June: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.8%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jun: Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for June: Prior 0.210%

0830 CPI Index SA for June: Prior 255.160

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 223,000; Prior 221,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 222,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.685 mln; Prior 1.686 mln

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for June: Prior 0.2 pct

1400 Federal budget for June: Expected -$6.35 bln; Prior -$208.00 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory