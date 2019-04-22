CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat; oil hits 2019 high

April 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Monday, even as oil prices hit their highest since November.

Resources companies will likely be in focus as oil topped $74 a barrel, with the United States set to announce a further clampdown on Iranian oil exports, tightening global supplies.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 68.57 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,612.81 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canopy Growth Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$80 from C$75

Largo Resources Ltd: Credit Suisse cuts price target to C$1.60 from C$2

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd: Eight Capital raises price target to C$19.15 from C$17.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1278.6; +0.43 percent

US crude: $65.33; +2.08 percent

Brent crude: $73.58; +2.24 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Mar: Prior -0.29

1000 Existing home sales for Mar: Expected 5.31 mln; Prior 5.51 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Mar: Expected -2.3 pct; Prior 11.8 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)