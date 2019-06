CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat on steady oil prices

June 10 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Monday as oil prices steadied, with Saudi Arabia and Russia yet to agree on an output-cutting deal.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s housing starts and building permits data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET, respectively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 3.16 points, or 0.02%, to 16,230.96 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.46%.

Finnish engineering firm Metso has agreed to buy Canadian mobile crushing and screening equipment manufacturer McCloskey International for 420 million Canadian dollars to expand its product range and client base.

Stelco Holdings Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Gold futures: $1328.2; -1.12%

US crude: $54.24; +0.46%

Brent crude: $63.28; -0.02%

1000 Employment Trends for May: Prior 110.8

1000 JOLTS Job Opening for Apr: Expected 7.479 mln; Prior 7.488 mln

