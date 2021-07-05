CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as miners, energy stocks track higher commodity prices

July 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Monday, tracking steady gains in gold and oil prices, while volumes were expected to be subdued as U.S. markets were closed for the extended 4th of July weekend.

September quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET as spot bullion and oil prices gained for the fourth and fifth straight session respectively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.3% higher at 20,226.11 on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$8.50 from C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions: Cormark Securities raises PT to C$11.50 from C$11.00

Ero Copper Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$27 from C$26

Mullen Group Ltd: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$16.00 from C$15.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,792.7; +0.5%

U.S. crude: $75.4; +0.3%

Brent crude: $76.41; +0.3%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory