CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices edge higher

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, as oil prices gained on optimism after China and Japan said they would use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth in the face of trade protectionism and faltering global demand.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.33 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Retail sales for November data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 120.40 points, or 0.78 percent, at 15,233.76, on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.52 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent.

TOP STORIES

Restaurant Brands International Inc on Wednesday named Burger King veteran Jose Cil as its chief executive officer.

Canadian mining firm First Quantum Minerals says it has ended plans to layoff 2,500 workers in Zambia due to higher tax plans and will continue to dialogue with the government over the issue.

U.S. cannabis retailer Green Growth Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would make a second all-stock takeover bid for Aphria Inc, valuing the Canadian pot producer at about C$2.35 billion.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$58 from C$61.

Russel Metals Inc: Raymond James cuts target price to C$31 from C$36.

Saputo Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$43 from C$44.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1284.5; +0.09 percent

US crude: $53.37; +0.68 percent

Brent crude: $61.94; +0.72 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Nov: Prior 0.3 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Nov: Prior 5.7 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Nov: Prior 267.9

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior -8]

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Jan: Prior 10

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Jan: Prior -25

($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)