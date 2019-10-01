CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices recover

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, as oil prices rebounded on reports of lower output from the world’s largest oil producers.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s GDP data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Markit Manufacturing PMI data at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX fell 0.21% to 16,658.63 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26%.

TOP STORIES

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit in which Comerica Inc sought millions of dollars from Bombardier Inc after the Canadian aircraft maker could not find buyers for four planes whose leases had expired.

Lithium Americas Corp on Monday boosted its budget and production forecast for Argentina’s Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project, a bullish move linked to the electric vehicle revolution.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Sun Life Financial Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$63 from C$59

Marathon Gold Corp: National Bank of Canada resumes coverage with outperform rating and C$1.90 target price

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1470.5; +0.09 percent

US crude: $54.62; +1.02 percent

Brent crude: $59.84; +1 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep: Prior 51.0

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.1%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 50.1; Prior 49.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 48.5; Prior 46.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 47.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 47.2

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Sep: Prior 0.2

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Sep: Prior 7.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)