CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as Turkish lira recovers

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Futures at Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets as Turkish lira recovered from a two-day rout.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.46 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian oilfield services provider Ensign Energy Services Inc on Monday said it would make a C$947 million ($720 million) hostile bid for Trinidad Drilling Ltd, as the recovery of Canada’s oil industry lags a global rebound.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Magna International Inc: JP Morgan cuts price target to $70 from $74

Absolute Software Corp: IA Securities raises price target to C$10.50 from C$10.25

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$133 from C$142

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1201.8; +0.24 percent

US crude: $67.92; +1.07 percent

Brent crude: $73.43; +1.13 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6106; -0.77 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for July: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

0830 Export prices mm for July: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

($1= C$1.31)