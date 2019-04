CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on rising crude prices

April 10 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday as tightening supply boosted oil prices.

Oil prices rose back towards five-month highs hit the previous day as OPEC production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela continued to tighten supply.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Thomson Reuters/IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for April is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 70.84 points, or 0.43 percent, at 16,336.45 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cenovus Energy Inc: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$17 from C$15

Shaw Communications Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$31 from C$32

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1304.9; -0.02 percent

US crude: $64.39; +0.64 percent

Brent crude: $70.92; +0.44 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for March: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for March: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for March: Expected 254.118; Prior 252.776

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for March: Prior 260.99

0830 CPI mm, SA for March: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for March: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for March: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 CPI mm NSA for March: Prior 0.42 pct

0830 CPI Index SA for March: Prior 253.110

1100 Cleveland Fed CPI for March: Prior 0.3 pct

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for April: Prior 59.84

1400 Federal budget for March: Expected -$180 bln; Prior -$234 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory