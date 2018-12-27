CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on rising gold prices

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main index gained on Thursday, supported by higher gold prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.2 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index fell 60.5 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,874.94 on Monday. The bourse will resume trading today, after holiday for the last two days.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.7 percent at 7:29 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.6 percent.

TOP STORIES

A Chinese court will try a Canadian citizen on drugs charges on Saturday, a government-run news portal said, in a case that could further test already deteriorating relations between Beijing and Ottawa.

COMMODITIES AT 7:32 a.m. ET

Reuters/CRB Index Total Return: 178.0048; fell 0.6389 percent

Gold futures: $1269.5; rose 0.04 percent

US crude: $45.36; fell 1.86 percent

Brent crude: $53.38; fell 2 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 217,000; Prior 214,000

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)