CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain on rising oil prices

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as oil prices jumped amid hopes of recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand as countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions.

Italy, Spain, Nigeria and India, together with Ohio and other U.S. states, began allowing some people to go back to work and opened up construction sites, parks and libraries.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.65% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s March trade figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.85% higher at 14,745.04 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.06% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 1.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 1.16%.

TOP STORIES

Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher quarterly sales and operating profit that fell slightly short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, while cutting its full-year sales outlook due to disruption to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: Altacorp Capital cuts target price to C$46 from C$50

Capital Power Corp: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$39 from C$42

Kinaxis Inc: TD Securities raises target price to C$165 from C$130

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1705.8; -0.44%

US crude: $22.56; +10.64%

Brent crude: $29.33; +7.83%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International Trade for Mar: Expected -$44.0 bln; Prior -$39.9 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Mar: Prior -$64.22 bln

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Apr: Prior 27.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Apr: Prior 27.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 36.8; Prior 52.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Apr: Prior 48.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Prior 47.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 52.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Apr: Prior 50.0

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

