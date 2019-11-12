CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher ahead of Trump's trade speech

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Tuesday over hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump may signal progress on trade talks with China.

Trump is scheduled to discuss the country’s trade policy at the Economic Club of New York later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.03% to 16,882.83 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08%.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc , on Monday rolled out a meat-free version of its Whopper burger in 25 European countries, using patties made by Unilever Plc to strengthen its foothold in the exploding market for plant-based food served in restaurant chains.

Cronos Group Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the Canadian marijuana producer was weighed down by lower margins and surge in expenses.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$81 from C$94

Optiva Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$50

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$46

Gold futures $1453.9; -0.22%

US crude $57.05; +0.33%

Brent crude $62.41; +0.37%

