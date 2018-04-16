CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as concerns about Syria strikes fade

April 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday as investors expected that the weekend’s missile attacks on Syria would not escalate into a wider conflict.

The U.S., France and Britain launched 105 missiles on Saturday, targeting what they said were three chemical weapons facilities in Syria in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack on April 7.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday as gains for mining and energy shares were offset by declines in financial stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.59 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.6 percent higher. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday moved to end an escalating crisis over a Kinder Morgan Canada oil pipeline, saying Ottawa was prepared to offer financial aid to ensure the project went ahead.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,345.6; -0.17 pct

US crude: $66.67; -1.07 pct

Brent crude: $71.81; -1.06 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6854.5; 0.36 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Cogeco Inc: Barclays cuts target price to C$60 from C$75.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 New York Fed Manufacturing for Apr: Expected 18.60; Prior 22.50

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Mar: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail control for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Feb: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

1000 Retail Invite ex auto (R) for Feb: Prior 0.2 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Apr: Expected 70; Prior 70

1600 Net L-T flows exswaps for Feb: Prior 62.1 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Feb: Prior 8.4 bln

1600 Overall net capital flows for Feb: Prior 119.7 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Feb: Prior 57 bln

