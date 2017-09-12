CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as Irma weakens, North Korea tensions ease

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was set to follow higher global markets on Tuesday on signs that Hurricane Irma was causing less damage than feared in the United States and easing tensions over North Korea.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index, which had fallen for five straight days, rose on Monday after Hurricane Irma weakened and North Korea refrained from conducting a missile test, with financial shares and Tahoe Resources leading the rally.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Britain said it was “vitally important” that a trade dispute between U.S. plane maker Boeing Co and its Canadian rival Bombardier, a major employer in Northern Ireland, was settled.

Canada’s competition watchdog said on Monday it will not challenge a proposed merger between Agrium Inc and Potash Corp, saying the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the fertilizer industry.

Enbridge Inc’s upgrade of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline hit an obstacle on Monday after the U.S. state of Minnesota told a regulatory committee that it has no need for the project, and that the existing pipe should be shut.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Richmont Mines Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$14.25 from C$15.50

Tahoe Resources Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$8 from C$7

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1326.4; -0.35 percent

US crude: $48.13; +0.12 percent

Brent crude: $54; +0.3 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6666.5; -1.21 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for July: Prior 6.163 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.21) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)