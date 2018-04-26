CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise

April 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as oil prices gained on concerns over renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran and falling Venezuelan output.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, offsetting investor worries about higher bond yields.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.62 percent higher.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by lower costs.

Rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by a 36 percent rise in the number of active rigs in the United States.

Pilots at Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, started voting on a strike authorization on Wednesday, saying an agreement with WestJet management is yet be reached.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,326.5; 0.28 pct

US crude: $68.37; 0.47 pct

Brent crude: $74.5; 0.68 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6933.5; -1.06 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• TFI International Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$39 from C$36.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Durable goods for Mar: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior 3.0 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Mar: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 1.0 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Mar: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Mar: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 1.4 pct

0830 Advanced goods trade balance for Mar: Prior -$75.88 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advanced for Mar: Prior 1.0 pct

0830 Retail inventories advance for Mar: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 230,000; Prior 232,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 231,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.850 mln; Prior 1.863 mln

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Apr: Prior 20

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Apr: Prior 17

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory