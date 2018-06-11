CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher despite G7 clash

June 11 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, tracking gains in world shares as investors shrugged off the weekend’s fractious G7 meeting and focused on an event-packed week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 9.91 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,202.69, on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.012 percent.

TOP STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump fired off a volley of tweets on Monday venting anger on NATO allies, the European Union and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the wake of a divisive G7 meeting over the weekend.

Bombardier Inc and its partners have been awarded a $4.9 billion contract to build and operate a passenger transit system at the Los Angeles International Airport, the company said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Nova Scotia: RBC cuts target price to C$86 from C$95

Bombardier Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$6 from C$4.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1299.4; fell 0.25 percent

US crude: $64.93; fell 1.23 percent

Brent crude: $75.66; fell 1.05 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7221; fell 1.24 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)