CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher despite G7 clash

June 11 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, tracking gains in world shares as investors shrugged off the weekend’s fractious G7 meeting and focused on an event-packed week.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 9.91 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,202.69, on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.012 percent.
U.S. President Donald Trump fired off a volley of tweets on Monday venting anger on NATO allies, the European Union and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the wake of a divisive G7 meeting over the weekend.
Bombardier Inc and its partners have been awarded a $4.9 billion contract to build and operate a passenger transit system at the Los Angeles International Airport, the company said.
Bank of Nova Scotia: RBC cuts target price to C$86 from C$95
Bombardier Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$6 from C$4.50
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1299.4; fell 0.25 percent
US crude: $64.93; fell 1.23 percent
Brent crude: $75.66; fell 1.05 percent
LME 3-month copper: $7221; fell 1.24 percent
No economic indicators are scheduled for release.
