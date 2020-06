CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher on economic recovery hopes

June 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Tuesday as optimism over global economic recovery efforts eclipsed worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.75% at 7:00.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.29% higher at 15,236.21 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.59% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.56%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$19 from C$18

Gibson Energy Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$26 from C$24

Pembina Pipeline Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$40 from C$31

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1744.5; +0.07%

US crude: $36.36; +2.6%

Brent crude: $39.34; +2.66%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 826.5

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for May: Prior 4.3

