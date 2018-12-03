CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher on U.S.-China trade truce

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Monday, tracking global markets, after the U.S. and Chinese leaders agreed a temporary truce in their trade dispute.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a truce on Saturday, halting additional trade tariffs and agreeing to fresh talks aimed at reaching an agreement within 90 days.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.92 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX edged up 3.78 points, or 0.02 percent, to 15,197.82 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 2.18 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 1.66 percent higher.

TOP STORIES

Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien is set to auction its 23.77 percent share in Chile’s SQM on Monday, the final step in completing the sale of a coveted stake in the world’s No. 2 lithium producer to China’s Tianqi.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has recommended shareholders to vote in favour of Detour Gold Corp’s plans at the upcoming special shareholders meeting, giving the gold miner a boost in its proxy fight with activist investor Paulson & Co.

The U.S. State Department will conduct another environmental review of the TransCanada Corp’s long-pending Keystone XL oil pipeline, a U.S. official said on Friday, a move that could lead to additional delays of the project.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,231.6; up 0.65 pct

US crude: $52.89; rises 3.85 pct

Brent crude: $61.72; up 3.8 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BRP Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$63 from C$79

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Nov: Prior 55.4

1000 Construction spending mm for Oct: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Nov: Expected 57.8; Prior 57.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Nov: Expected 68.3; Prior 71.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov: Prior 56.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov: Prior 57.4

1530 Domestic car sales for Nov: Prior 4.17 mln

1530 Total vehicle sales for Nov: Expected 17.30 mln; Prior 17.57 mln

1530 Domestic truck sales for Nov: Prior 9.50 mln

1530 All car sales for Nov: Prior 5.67 mln

1530 All truck sales for Nov: Prior 11.90 mln

