CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch higher as gold prices rise

May 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Monday, as gold hit a more than one-week peak on concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Spot gold was last up 0.13% at $1,286.30 per ounce by 7:00 a.m. ET. The metal touched $1,287.32 earlier in the session, its highest since May 17.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 65.43 points, or 0.40%, to 16,230.04 on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Heroux Devtek Inc: RBC raises target price to C$21 from C$20

Toronto-Dominion Bank: BMO raises target price to C$85 from C$82

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd: Raymond James raises target price to C$20.50 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1285.5; +0.15%

US crude: $58.49; -0.24%

Brent crude: $69.02; +0.48%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory