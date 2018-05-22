CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices

May 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose toward $80 per barrel on concerns about declining Venezuelan output and a possible fall in Iranian exports.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to show a rise of 0.6 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 18.76 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,162.31 on Friday, extending its recent streak of higher closes to an 11th day. Canadian markets were closed on Monday for Victoria Day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.42 percent higher.

Australian hospital group Healthscope rejected two takeover approaches, including the one by Brookfield Asset Management Inc , and said it will instead explore selling its properties, in what analysts called a risky move that could invite a more favorable takeover bid.

Gold futures: $1,293.9.; 0.22 pct

US crude: $72.42; 0.25 pct

Brent crude: $79.49; 0.34 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6957; 1.13 pct

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for May: Prior -3

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for May: Prior 2

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May: Prior -8

