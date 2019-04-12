CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by rising oil

April 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, as oil prices rose following supply cuts from Venezuela, Libya and Iran.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.34 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 3.18 points, or 0.02 percent, at 16,399.47 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.67 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent.

TOP STORY

Ontario’s Conservative government, presenting its first budget on Thursday, forecast a smaller deficit for the Canadian province in the current fiscal year and a return to balance by 2023-24 as it disclosed plans to reverse the growth in spending.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Capital Realty Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$23 from C$22.50

Mag Silver Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$19.50 from C$21

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1295.3; +0.37 percent

US crude: $64.57; +1.56 percent

Brent crude: $71.7; +1.23 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Apr: Expected 98.0; Prior 98.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Apr: Expected 112.5; Prior 113.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Apr: Expected 88.5; Prior 88.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Apr: Prior 2.5 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Apr: Prior 2.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)