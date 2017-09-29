CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed after July GDP data

(Updates after July GDP data)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday after data showed the economy paused in July following eight consecutive months of growth.

Declines in oil extraction and the manufacturing sector hit Canada’s gross domestic product, which was unchanged in July and missed economists’ expectations for a 0.1 percent increase.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday, squeezing out only a modest gain, with a strong rally in BlackBerry Ltd and Bombardier Inc offsetting a slide in energy issues.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent at 8:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

Dave McKay, the CEO of Royal Bank of Canada, on Thursday pushed back on a suggestion by JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon that bitcoin is a fraud, though he said the cryptocurrency needs monitoring.

Blackberry Ltd: RBC raises target price to $10.50 from $9.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$10 FROM C$9.5

Gold futures: $1288.9; +0.26 percent

US crude: $51.53; -0.06 percent

Brent crude: $57.32; -0.16 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6533; +0.17 percent

0945 Chicago PMI for Sep: Expected 58.5; Prior 58.9

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Sep: Expected 95.3; Prior 95.3

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Sep: Expected 113.7; Prior 113.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Sep: Expected 83.2; Prior 83.4

1000 U Mich 1-year inflation Final for Sep: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Sep: Prior 2.6 pct

