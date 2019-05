CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed after last session's fall

May 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Thursday, a day after Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell more than one percent.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Current account balance for Q1 and average weekly earnings for March data are due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 165.99 points, or 1.02%, to 16,131.47 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.22%.

TOP STORIES

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will discuss their countries’ joint dispute with China over Huawei during a meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, a senior U.S. administration official said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Cowen and Company cuts price target to C$67 from C$92

Descartes Systems Group Inc: Barclays raises price target to C$61 from C$55

Intact Financial Corp: Morgan Stanley raises price target to C$128 from C$125

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1278.7; -0.39%

US crude: $58.94; +0.22%

Brent crude: $68.82; -0.91%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q1: Prior 0.0%

0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q1: Expected 3.1%; Prior 3.2%

0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q1: Prior 2.5%

0830 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q1: Prior 1.2%

0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q1: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q1: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q1: Prior 0.6%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for April: Prior -$71.33 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for April: Prior -0.1%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for April: Prior 0.0%

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 215,000; Prior 211,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 220,250

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.662 mln; Prior 1.676 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for April: Prior 105.8

1000 Pending sales change mm for April: Expected 0.9%; Prior 3.8%

(Reporting By Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)