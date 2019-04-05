CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed ahead of employment data

April 5 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were flat on Friday, ahead of keenly awaited employment reports from the United States and Canada.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to report jobs data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 31.75 points, or 0.20 percent, to 16,311.61 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, driven by a jump in television advertising revenue.

Canada’s foreign minister said it was very likely that there would be foreign meddling in the country’s October elections and that there had already been some interference.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canfor Pulp Products Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$17 from C$20

KP Tissue Inc: RBC cuts rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1290.7; -0.05 percent

US crude: $61.92; -0.29 percent

Brent crude: $69.07; -0.48 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Mar: Expected 180,000; Prior 20,000

0830 Private payrolls for Mar: Expected 170,000; Prior 25,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Mar: Expected 10,000; Prior 4,000

0830 Government payrolls for Mar: Prior -5,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Mar: Expected 3.8 pct; Prior 3.8 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Mar: Expected 3.4 pct; Prior 3.4 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Mar: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Mar: Prior 63.2 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Mar: Prior 7.3 pct

1500 Consumer credit for Feb: Expected $17.00 bln; Prior $17.05 bln

($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)