CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed ahead of GDP data

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock were almost flat on Friday, as investors awaited the gross domestic product and retail sales numbers for October, scheduled to be released later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s economy is likely to have expanded by 0.2 percent in October, against a marginal contraction of 0.1 percent in the previous month. The GDP and retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 122.29 points, or 0.86 percent, to 14,141.77 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.32 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.61 percent.

TOP STORIES

A trade secrets lawsuit brought by Bombardier Inc against the aircraft unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd should be dismissed because the allegations are baseless and designed to “disrupt development” of a rival jet, a spokesman for the Japanese company said on Thursday.

Australia’s Healthscope Ltd on Friday said it has extended exclusive takeover talks with suitor Brookfield Asset Management Inc by a month, and that a rival suitor remained interested, potentially re-igniting a bidding war.

Canada’s First Quantum Minerals (FQM) said that it would lay off 2,500 workers in Zambia over plans by Africa’s No.2 copper producer to hike mining taxes.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BlackBerry Ltd: Raymond James cuts price target to $10 from $11.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1259.7; -0.33 percent

US crude: $45.42; -1 percent

Brent crude: $53.06; -2.37 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q3: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior 3.3 pct

0830 Durable goods for Nov: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior -4.3 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov: Prior -1.1 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 GDP final for Q3: Expected 3.5 pct; Prior 3.5 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q3: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 1.2 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q3: Prior 3.6 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q3: Expected 1.4 pct; Prior 1.4 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q3: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q3: Prior 1.5 pct

1000 Personal consumption real mm for Nov: Prior 0.4 pct

1000 Personal income mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Consumption, adjusted mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

1000 Core PCE price index mm for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Core PCE price index yy for Nov: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

1000 PCE price index mm for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct

1000 PCE price index yy for Nov: Prior 2.0 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Dec: Expected 97.5; Prior 97.5

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Dec: Expected 115.2; Prior 115.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Dec: Expected 86.1; Prior 86.1

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Dec: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Dec: Prior 2.4 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Prior 24

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior 15

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.35) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)