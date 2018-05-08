CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed ahead of Trump's Iran decision

May 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock exchange were little changed on Tuesday, as investors awaited an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day on whether the United States will reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Trump will announce whether he will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal or stay in and work with European allies who have struggled to persuade him that it has successfully halted Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Annualized housing starts data for April is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 79.23 points, or 0.50 percent, to 15,808.63.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.36 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.39 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.46 percent.

TOP STORIES

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, reported a first-quarter loss compared with a year-ago profit on Tuesday and said it would change its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a first-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates on Tuesday as expenses rose due to higher fuel prices.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Shell Gas B.V. unit said on Monday it was selling its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for $3.3 billion.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Inter Pipeline Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$31 from C$32

Morneau Shepell Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$28 from C$26

Titan Mining Corp: National Bank of Canada starts with C$2 price target

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,310.1; -0.3 pct

U.S. crude: $69.79; -1.33 pct

Brent crude: $75.32; -1.12 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,757.5; -1 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Mar: Prior 6.052 mln

(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)