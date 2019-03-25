CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures little changed amid global growth fears

March 25 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Monday, as fears mount over a global economic slowdown.

Rising U.S. recession fears boosted precious metal prices, as apetite for riskier assets faded.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 155.26 points, or 0.96 percent, to 16,089.33 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.42 percent.

TOP STORIES

British Columbia Investment Management Corp (BCI) and Van Eck International Investors on Friday joined a growing chorus of shareholders expressing concerns about elements of Newmont Mining’s $10 billion takeover of Goldcorp Inc.

SNC Lavalin Group’s chief executive said on Friday the company is looking at ways to protect its business in the event it loses a corruption trial that has created a political crisis for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama Inc Canaccord Gnuity cuts target price to C$45 from C$50

Fiera Capital Corp CIBC raises target price to C$14.50 from C$14

Onex Corp RBC raises target price to C$98 from C$97

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1316.5; +0.32 percent

US crude: $58.99; -0.08 percent

Brent crude: $66.94; -0.13 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior -0.43

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior 13.10

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)