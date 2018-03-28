CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed as oil prices dip

March 28 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, with oil prices dipping on a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index fell to a six-week low on Tuesday, led by declines for technology and financial shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent ET and S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.19 percent higher at 7:15 a.m., while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.04 percent.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by higher margins from software and services sales.

Hudson’s Bay Co posted its first profit in eight quarters, but missed expectations as comparable sales and margins declined in some divisions.

Lululemon Athletica Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted profit, due to higher sales during the holiday season.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,336.6; -0.4 pct

US crude: $64.83; -0.64 pct

Brent crude: $69.95; -0.23 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,653; -0.06 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canacol Energy Ltd: Eight Capital cuts target price to C$7.25 from C$7.50.

Torex Gold Resources Inc: TD Securities cuts price target to C$14.50 from C$19

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Corporate Profits Preliminary for Q4: Prior 5.7 pct

0830 GDP final for Q4: Expected 2.7 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q4: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior 3.3 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q4: Prior 3.8 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q4: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 2.7 pct; Prior 2.7 pct

0830 Advanced goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -75.26 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advanced for Feb: Prior 0.8 pct

0830 US retail inventories advance for Feb: Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 104.6

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior -4.7 pct

