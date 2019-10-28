CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed as trade hopes offset weaker oil

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index barely moved on Monday, as a fall in oil prices was offset by increased expectations of a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

U.S. and Chinese officials are “close to finalizing” some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and China’s Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.21% higher at 16,404.49 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.24% higher and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37%.

TOP STORIES

Restaurant Brands International Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as its biggest chain Tim Hortons reported a surprise fall in comparable sales, overshadowing strong performances at Burger King and Popeyes.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Docebo Inc: Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with “buy” rating

Medical Facilities Corp: RBC cuts target price to C$10 from C$11

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Credit Suisse cuts rating to “neutral” from “outperform”

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1503.9; +0.15%

US crude: $56.37; -0.51%

Brent crude: $61.78; -0.39%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Sep: Prior -$73.06 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Sep: Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Sep: Prior -0.2%

0830 National Activity Index for Sep: Prior 0.10

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Oct: Prior 1.50

($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)