CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines after a string of earnings reports earlier this week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index edged down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.20% to 16,369.32 on Thursday.

Canada’s budget balance data is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.19%.

TOP STORIES

CannTrust Holdings Inc will temporarily cut its workforce by about a quarter, or roughly 140 people, the company said on Thursday, seeking to recoup losses after Health Canada suspended its license to grow and sell cannabis.

Alberta, Canada’s main oil-producing province, said on Thursday its budget deficit would increase in the 2019-20 fiscal year because of a provision made for potential losses on crude-by-rail contracts that were signed by the previous government.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$102 from C$100

Hexo Corp: CIBC cuts rating to “underperformer” from “neutral”

Winpak Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$47 from C$46

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1504.4; +0.23%

US crude: $56.18; -0.09%

Brent crude: $61.68; +0.02

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Oct: Expected 96.0; Prior 96

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Oct: Prior 113.4

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Oct: Prior 84.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Oct: Prior 2.5%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Oct: Prior 2.2%

