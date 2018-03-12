CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed while oil prices dip

March 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday even as oil prices slipped on rising U.S. output.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index closed higher on Friday, lifted by strong gains in oil and metals prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.56 percent.

TOP STORIES

Thomson Reuters Corp is to track and analyse chatter about bitcoin on hundreds of news and social media websites to help investors looking for an edge in trading the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, the company said.

There are parallels between the way companies in North America and Britain are holding back on investment as they wait for clarity on the re-negotiation of NAFTA and the outcome of talks on a Brexit deal, Canada’s finance minister said.

Taking a page from its aggressive growth strategy in the United States, cash-rich Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd plans to plow investment into Brazil in a bid to reap up to 30 percent of farm supply sales in fertile pockets of the country.

Britain has thrown financial support for the first time behind exports of Bombardier CSeries jets part-built by Northern Ireland workers caught up in a recent trade row.

A temporary exemption from U.S. tariffs is little comfort to the Canadian steel city of Hamilton, coping with months of uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened a potentially devastating 25 percent duty unless the North American Free Trade Agreement is renegotiated.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Total Energy Services Inc: BMO cuts target price to C$16 from C$17

Detour Gold Corp: Raymond James cuts target price to C$20 from C$21

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1317.2; -0.51 percent

US crude: $61.8; -0.39 percent

Brent crude: $65.15; -0.52 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6902; -0.86 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400 Federal budget for Feb: Prior 49.00 bln

($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)