CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower ahead of GDP data

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index inched lower on Friday, ahead of the country’s gross domestic product data due later in the day.

Numbers for Canada’s third quarter GDP and October producer prices are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index edged 0.08% lower at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 13.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,114.52 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.23%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Exco Technologies Ltd: Scotiabank raises target price to C$8.00 from C$7.75

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc: TD Securities raises target price to C$41 from C$38

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1459.9; +0.14%

US crude: $58.06; -0.09%

Brent crude: $63.47; -0.63%

