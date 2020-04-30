CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower ahead of GDP data release

April 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index slipped on Thursday, ahead of release of the country’s GDP data later in the day.

Numbers for Canada’s February GDP and March producer prices are both due at 8:30 a.m. ET

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.13% at 7:05 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 2.90% higher at 15,228.11 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.29% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.15%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Wednesday it would lay off 200 employees in North America and the UK, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alamos Gold Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$11.75

CGI Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$88 from C$84

Maple Leaf Foods: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$39 from C$36

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1727.7; +0.83%

US crude: $17.68; +17.4%

Brent crude: $25.26; +12.07%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected -1.5%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Mar: Prior 0.1%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected -5.0%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected -0.1%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Mar: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.8%

0830 PCE price index mm for Mar: Prior 0.1%

0830 PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.8%

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 3,500,000; Prior 4,427,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 5,786,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 19.238 mln; Prior 15.976 mln

0830 Employment wages qq for Q1: Prior 0.7%

0830 Employment benefits qq for Q1: Prior 0.5%

0830 Employment costs for Q1: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.7%

0945 (approx.) Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 38.0; Prior 47.8

1200 (approx.) Dallas fed PCE for Mar: Prior 1.4%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.39) (Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)