CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower ahead of U.S. jobs data

July 5 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday ahead of the release of a crucial U.S. jobs report, which could offer some guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later this month.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 160,000 jobs last month after rising by only 75,000 in May, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s employment data for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 12.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,588.85 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Norbord Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$31

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$15 from C$16

Canfor Pulp Products Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$13 from C$15

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,417.8; -0.22%

US crude: $56.86; -0.84%

Brent crude: $63.56; +0.39%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for June: Expected 160,000; Prior 75,000

0830 Private payrolls for June: Expected 153,000; Prior 90,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for June: Expected 0; Prior 3000

0830 Government payrolls for June: Prior -15,000

0830 Unemployment rate for June: Expected 3.6%; Prior 3.6%

0830 Average earnings mm for June: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for June: Expected 3.2%; Prior 3.1%

0830 Average workweek hours for June: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for June: Prior 62.8%

0830 U6 underemployment for June: Prior 7.1%

