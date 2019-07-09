CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower as gold prices ease

July 9 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, weighed down by falling gold prices.

Gold eased as the dollar rallied on expectations of a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve ahead of testimony from Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell’s two-day testimony before Congress starts on Wednesday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canadian building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 79.04 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,462.95 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.37% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.5%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Genworth MI Canada Inc: RBC raises rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”

Source Energy Services Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to “hold” from “speculative buy”

Teck Resources Ltd: J.P. Morgan cuts target price to C$50 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,391.3; -0.64%

US crude: $57.97; +0.54%

Brent crude: $64.48; +0.58%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for May: Expected 7.470 mln; Prior 7.449 mln

