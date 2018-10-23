CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower as oil prices slip

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, as Saudi Arabia’s pledge to supply more crude quickly if needed dragged down crude oil prices.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.8 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 57.40 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,412.70 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.0 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.4 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s FSD Pharma Inc signed a letter of intent to acquire Israel’s Therapix Biosciences Ltd for $48 million in stock, combining two complementary businesses focused on the research and development of cannabinoid treatments.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ascendant Resources Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy.

Genworth Mi Canada Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$45 from C$48.50

TFI International Inc: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$50 from C$49

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1234.7; +1.04 percent

US crude: $68.21; -1.66 percent

Brent crude: $78.21; -2.03 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 29

1000 Rich Fed Services Index for Oct: Prior 18

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Oct: Prior 33

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)