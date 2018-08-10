CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower as Turkey turmoil roils global markets

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures edged lower on Friday as global stock markets tumbled following a slump in Turkey’s currency due to the country’s deepening rift with the United States.

Investors scurried for safer assets such as dollar, yen and U.S. government bonds. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a group of six major currencies, touched its highest level since July 2017.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.51 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Employment data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.41 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.55 percent.

TOP STORIES

Dairy products maker Bega Cheese Ltd said the Australian competition regulator had approved its purchase of Saputo Inc’s dairy processing facility at Koroit in the state of Victoria.

A United States court has approved a request by Canadian gold miner Crystallex to attach shares in a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that indirectly controls refiner Citgo, according to a filing on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd: Desjardins raises target price to C$205 from C$200

Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $47.50 from $47

Information Services Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$19 from C$21

Gold futures: $1218.4; fell 0.12 percent

US crude: $66.93; rose 0.18 percent

Brent crude: $72.27; rose 0.28 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6165.5; fell 0.96 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for July: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for July: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for July: Expected 251.981; Prior 251.989

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for July: Prior 257.31

0830 CPI mm, SA for July: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for July: Expected 3.0 pct; Prior 2.9 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for July: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 CPI mm NSA for July: Prior 0.160 pct0830 CPI Index SA for Jul: Prior 250.857

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 147.8

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 1.0 pct

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for July: Prior 0.2 pct

1400 Federal budget for July: Expected -$79.00 bln; Prior -$75.00 bln

