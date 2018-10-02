CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower on global cues

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were lower on Tuesday as global stocks fell and trade relief from the reworked NAFTA deal faded.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.55 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 31.29 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,104.43 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent.

TOP STORIES

A massive liquefied natural gas export project in Canada has been given the final go-ahead by project partners, LNG Canada said, making it the first major new project for the fuel to win approval in recent years.

A tie-up between Randgold Resources and Barrick Gold will leave a void in the London market for investors seeking exposure to gold via companies that produce the precious metal.

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Monday it had completed the sale of a majority stake in its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP .

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Continental Gold Inc: TD Securities cuts price target to C$6 from C$7

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to C$19 from C$23

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd: BMO raises target price to C$9 from C$8.50

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1190.9; +0.13 percent

U.S. crude: $75.28; -0.03 percent

Brent crude: $84.53; -0.53 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Sep: Prior 810.7

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Sep: Prior 76.5

1530 (approx.) Domestic car sales for Sep: Expected 3.79 mln; Prior 3.77 mln

1530 (approx.) Total vehicle sales for Sep: Expected 16.90 mln; Prior 16.72 mln

1530 (approx.) Domestic truck sales for Sep: Expected 9.40 mln; Prior 9.37 mln

1530 (approx.) All car sales for Sep: Prior 5.14 mln

1530 (approx.) All truck sales for Sep: Prior 11.58 mln

