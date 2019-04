CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a higher open

April 11 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to higher opening for Canada’s main index on Thursday, building on the previous day’s gains as investors look forward to earnings season.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to report new home prices data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 59.84 points, or 0.37 percent, at 16,396.29 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.16 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Boralex Inc: RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Cogeco Communications Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$98 from C$94

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1304.6; -0.44 percent

US crude: $64.15; -0.71 percent

Brent crude: $71.31; -0.59 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 211,000; Prior 202,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 213,500

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1,738 mln; Prior 1,717 mln

0830 PPI final demand yy for Mar: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Mar: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Mar: Prior 2.3 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.1 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)