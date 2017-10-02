CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures point to higher open

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index pointed to a higher opening on Monday after stocks rose to a four-month high on Friday.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Markit Manufacturing PMI SA data for September is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose to a four-month high on Friday, ending the month with a 2.8 percent gain, as the heavyweight financials sector climbed and BlackBerry Ltd added to strong gains posted a day earlier.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Metro Inc, Canada’s third biggest food retailer, said it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

A Canadian judicial review that could overturn the federal approval of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will begin in Vancouver.

Finance minister Philip Hammond said Britain would continue to lobby the United States over a trade dispute with Canadian planemaker Bombardier, but said there were limits to what it could achieve.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Blackberry Corp: Deutsche Bank raises price target to $8.25 from $7.50

Intact Financial Corp: Desjardins raises price target to C$100 from C$98

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,276.1; -0.67 pct

US crude: $50.71; -1.86 percent

Brent crude: $55.85; -1.66 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6504; +0.35 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep: Prior 53

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 58.0; Prior 58.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 64.0; Prior 62.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Expected 58.0; Prior 59.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 60.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)