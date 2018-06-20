CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to higher open

June 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Wednesday after ending down in the previous session, led by a drag in the energy sector on Tuesday.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 67.10 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,316.53 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday that Delta Air Lines Inc has signed a purchase agreement for 20 CRJ900 aircraft, in a deal valued at about $961 million.

Canada’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday approved a revised bill to legalize recreational marijuana, setting the stage for the country to become the first Group of Seven nation to legalize cannabis.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$280 from C$270

Theratechnologies Inc: National Bank of Canada resumes with outperform rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1275.2; fell 0.27 percent

US crude: $65.1; rose 0.05 percent

Brent crude: $74.94; fell 0.19 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6812.5; fell 0.4 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Current Account for Q1: Expected -129.0 bln; Prior -128.2 bln

1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 5.52 mln; Prior 5.46 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior -2.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) )